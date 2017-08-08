Port OKs agreement with design firm for Coronado bridge lighting

SAN DIEGO — Port of San Diego commissioners Tuesday approved an agreement with a design firm for work on the Coronado Bay Bridge lighting project.

The commissioners unanimously approved the agreement with Studio Fink LTD for artistic design and consulting services at a cost not exceeding $230,000.

Commissioner Marshall Merrifield described the vote as “a landmark day for San Diego.”

The San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge Lighting Project is an artist-designed, programmable LED lighting installation powered from sustainable energy sources.

Designed by British artist Peter Fink and his team, the lighting concept was selected through a worldwide competition in 2010.

The design team has proposed illuminating the outer deck and pillars with programmable lighting, according to the Port. The goal is to have the lighting done by the bridge’s 50th anniversary in 2019.

The project is being managed through a partnership between the Port of San Diego and Caltrans, and will be paid with donations. The Port is attempting to raise $10 million by 2019.

During their meeting, the commissioners also approved an agreement with Caltrans defining its obligations and responsibilities during the lighting project development phase, and reimbursing the state agency for an amount no higher than $251,717.