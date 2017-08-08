× Police standoff with man accused of hitting girlfriend with bat

SAN DIEGO – A fight between a woman and her boyfriend led to a SWAT standoff in the Logan Heights-area Tuesday.

A woman called police at 10:30 a.m. saying her boyfriend hit her in the face with a baseball bat, San Diego police said. Police went to a home at 33rd and Gillette streets to investigate.

When police arrived, the man would not come out of the home prompting police to request the SWAT team.

An hour later, police were seen forcing their way into the backdoor of the home and moments later, a man ran out of the front door with his hands in the air. He was detained by police.

Police said when they arrived the woman was conscious, but bleeding from the face.