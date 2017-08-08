Police seek gunman who robbed flower shop

LA MESA, Calif. — Police are asking for help in finding a gunman who robbed a flower shop in La Mesa last month before leading police officers on a high-speed pursuit.

Just before 11 a.m., a man wearing a mask and holding a shotgun in his hand enter the Conroy’s Flower Shop in the 5100 block of Jackson Drive, according to La Mesa police. Less than a minute later, the man left the store and got into a car that was waiting for him.

A few minutes later, an officer spotted the car, which had been reported stolen earlier in the day, headed westbound on Interstate 8 in the College area and exiting at Mission Gorge/Fairmont Street. Officers chased the speeding car westbound on Camino Del Rio South to Texas Street, where it got back onto Interstate 8 headed eastbound. At the interchange with Interstate 15, officers lost sight the of the car, which was traveling at almost 100 mph.

Shortly after 1 p.m., San Diego police officers found the car, a black 2016 Hyundai Elantra with license plate number 7LNX477.

The suspect was described as a white man, 5-foot-8-inches tall. He was wearing all black clothing, a baseball hat, sunglasses and a red bandana covering his face. He has several distinct tattoos on his forearms.

There was no description available for the driver of the getaway car.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call La Mesa police at 619-667-1400 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-TIPS.

32.772090 -117.010112