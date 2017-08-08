× Police investigate violent home invasion in North Park

SAN DIEGO – Police are investigating a violent home invasion robbery in North Park Tuesday.

At about 10:10 a.m., San Diego police received a call about the home invasion robbery and assault in the 4800 block of Texas Street in North Park.

One person was inside the home when two people broke in, police said. The intruders assaulted the person before leaving out the back door of the home.

The victim said the intruder was a heavy set black man, about 6-feet-tall and in his 30s. He was with a white woman who was short and in her late 40s.

Police did not say the severity of the victim’s injuries or if the intruders took anything.