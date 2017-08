NASHVILLE — Legendary country music singer Glen Campbell has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, TMZ reports.

Campbell, 81, died Tuesday around 10 a.m. in a Nashville facility for Alzheimer’s patients, a source close to his family told TMZ.

Best known for his 1975 hit “Rhinestone Cowboy,” the musician released more than 70 albums over a 50-year career. He had a series of hits in the ’60s and ’70s including “Gentle on My Mind,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston,” and “Country Boy.”