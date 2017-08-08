Headaches at San Ysidro Port of Entry to continue beyond September’s ‘Carmageddon’

SAN DIEGO — Traffic congestion will cause headaches for drivers for eight weeks following the three-day shutdown of all southbound lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry next month, says the General Services Administration.

The closure, scheduled for September 23, will allow for the removal of a large canopy that now spans Interstate-5 and marks the beginning of a project to realign the southbound lanes into Mexico.

Once those lanes reopen, the five southbound lanes will be reduced to three, which is expected to create extended delays for the 80,000 drivers and passengers who drive into Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

“We’re constructing 10 new southbound lanes to connect to Mexico from the existing five, cleaning up the curve into Mexico where people have to make a 110-degree curve to get into Mexican Port. This is going to make for a gentler curve,” said Anthony Kleppe of the General Services Administration.

Originally, the phase was supposed to last three months, but Kleppe says they’ve been able to cut it down to an eight-week period. Kleppe says they hope to have all the work in this phase done before Thanksgiving.