Fired Poway Superintendent facing felony charges

POWAY, Calif. — A former Poway Unified School District superintendent fired in 2016 faces five felony charges including including misappropriation of public funds and filing a false instrument.

The complaint was filed against John Collins last week by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

If convicted on all charges, Collins could serve over seven years in prison, a DA spokesman said.

The Poway Unified School Board voted unanimously to fire Superintendent Collins in July.

In 2011, Collins oversaw a school modernization bond that brought in $105 million, by raising the tax burden for future generations by nearly $1 billion. He was first placed on administrative leave in April pending completion of an internal audit requested by the Board of Education. Collins’ three-year contract was set to expire on June 30, 2017.

Collins will be arraigned on Thursday at the downtown courthouse.

Poway Unified serves approximately 35,500 students.