David Letterman returns to TV with 6-episode Netflix series

SAN DIEGO — Late-night talk show legend David Letterman will be returning to TV for the first time since leaving CBS’s “Late Show” in 2015.

Netflix says Letterman has signed on to do a six-episode talk show that will premiere in 2018, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said in a statement. “Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

Letterman will conduct one in-depth interview with a guest per hour-long episode in the new series, which does not yet have a name.

The terms of Letterman’s deal with Netflix were not disclosed.