$15,000 in carved wooden bowls stolen from artist’s garage

FALLBROOK, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who broke into an artist’s Fallbrook garage and stole $15,000 worth of custom-carved wooden bowls.

On the night of July 27, a burglar stole at least 15 bowls, each valued at around $1,000, from a home in the 2400 block of East Mission Road. The person also stole two leaf blowers and broke into a truck and SUV and stole a GPS and garage door openers, among other items.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation at 760-451-3100 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.