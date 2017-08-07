Police search for 2 men suspected in stabbing

SAN DIEGO — Police Monday morning were searching for two men suspected of stabbing another man in the Sherman Heights neighborhood of San Diego.

The attack happened about 8:10 a.m. at 17th Street and Imperial Avenue and sent the unidentified victim to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity, San Diego police officer Billy Hernandez said. The circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately clear.

The suspects were last seen fleeing the scene on foot while being chased by security guards in the area, Hernandez said.

One of the suspects was described as black, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build, short afro-style haircut and unshaven facial hair.

The other man was described as black, about 6 feet 3 inches tall with a muscular build and a goatee, wearing a blue and white hat, blue shirt and light- colored shorts, Hernandez said.

Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000.