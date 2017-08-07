× Marine killed after tree falls on him during training at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – A 20-year-old U.S. Marine died after a tree fell on him during routine physical training Friday on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, according to officials.

Lance Cpl. Cody J. Haley of Hardin, Iowa, was assigned to 1st Marine Division. He was pronounced dead at the accident site.

Lance Cpl. Haley deployed with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in March of 2016. He was awarded the National Defense Service medal, Global War on Terrorism Service medal and the Sea Service Deployment ribbon.

The 1st Marine Division released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of a member of the Marine Corps family, and we will do all we can to comfort the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.”

Officials are investigating the incident.