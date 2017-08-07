× Manhunt underway, off-duty deputy shot near Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — An off-duty San Diego County sheriff’s deputy and another person were wounded in a shooting early Monday morning in downtown San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, police said.

The deputy, whose injury was not life-threatening, was walking with a group of other off-duty deputies at 1:17 a.m. in the 500 block of Island Avenue when they were confronted by a man who pulled a gun on them, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

“One of the deputies saw the suspect pulling the gun out and started wrestling the suspect for the gun,” Buttle said. “During the struggle three shots were fired.”

The deputy who wrestled with the suspect was struck in his upper torso and taken to a hospital by paramedics, Buttle said. A man who is not a deputy was shot in the arm and drove himself to a hospital.

Both victims had non-life threatening injuries, Buttle said.

Police were searching for the gunmen, who was described as a black man in his 30s, about 5 feet 10 and 160 to 170 pounds, with shoulder-length dreadlocks, Buttle said. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a long- sleeve shirt.