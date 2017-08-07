× FOX 5 to televise 6 San Diego Gulls games this season

SAN DIEGO — When the San Diego Gulls take the ice for their home opener on Friday, October 13, the game will be televised on FOX 5, the team announced Monday.

The showdown against the Texas Stars is one of six games that will be televised on FOX 5 during the 2017-1018 season.

“We are thrilled to be going into year two of our partnership with the San Diego Gulls and there is no better way to kick off the upcoming 2017-18 season than to once again bring the action and excitement of local hockey back to TV as we will air the Gulls Home Opener on Oct. 13 against Texas,” said FOX 5 President and General Manager Scott Heath.

All six televised games are Friday evenings and begin at 7 p.m. In addition to the home opener, FOX 5 will broadcast games on Nov. 10 vs. the Stockton Heat, Nov. 17 vs. the Tucson Roadrunners, Dec. 22 vs. the Ontario Reign, Jan. 19 vs. the San Jose Barracuda and Mar. 30 vs. the Cleveland Monsters.

Gulls play-by-play announcer Craig Elsten and color analyst B.J. MacPherson will call the live broadcast. Puck Daddy editor Josh Cooper provide in-game updates and reports.

FOX 5 first televised the Gulls last season when they took on the Bakersfield Condors. It was the first television broadcast since the AHL Gulls began playing in San Diego.

The Gulls made it to the playoffs in their first two seasons in San Diego, losing last year in the Pacific Division Finals to the San Jose Barracuda.

Affiliated with the National Hockey League’s Anaheim Ducks, the Gulls play their home games at the Valley View Casino Center. Click here for ticket information.

Here is the full slate of Gulls games that will be televised on FOX 5:

Friday, October 13 vs Texas Stars

Friday, November 10 vs Stockton Heat

Friday, November 17 vs Tucson Roadrunners

Friday, December 22 vs Ontario Reign

Friday, January 19 vs San Jose Barracuda

Friday, March 30 vs Cleveland Monsters

** All games to be aired on FOX 5 San Diego start at 7 p.m.