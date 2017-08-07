Baby gray whale draws big crowds in Carlsbad, heads back to sea

CARLSBAD, Calif. – A baby gray whale was spotted Monday afternoon, swimming in the Agua Hedionda Lagoon for several hours before heading back to sea.

The latest report is that the whale has headed back out to sea. — City of Carlsbad, CA, August 7, 2017

According to the Carlsbad Fire Department, they received reports of a whale stuck in the channel for about 4 to 5 hours.

Several agencies including SeaWorld were called to the area to make sure the baby whale was safe. They determined the 15-foot-long whale was not stuck, but exploring the channel.

The whale drew dozens of spectators on the bridge, some climbing on the rocks to get a better view.

Experts do not know why the baby whale was in the area as gray whales typically swim near San Diego’s shores from December through March.