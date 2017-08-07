Average mom works equivalent of two full-time jobs, study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- The average mom works the equivalent of two full-time jobs per week, according to a new study commissioned by Welch's.

The study revealed that if you add up the time the average working mom spends at her paid position and her work at home, it totals 98 hours per week, Working Mother reports.

That's more than two full-time jobs - a 14-hour shift per day.

The study also found that working moms still take on the bulk of household chores, especially when it comes to childcare.

The survey of 2,000 American mothers with children ages 5 to 12 found mom starts her busy day around 6:23 a.m. and doesn't finish the job or family-related duties until about 8:31 p.m.

As for 'me time'?

Moms reported on average having only one hour and seven minutes to themselves each day.