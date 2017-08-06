Volunteers help rebuild Coronado mansion despite ‘transitional home’ opposition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONADO, Calif. — A historic Coronado home designed in 1898 is now on its way to becoming a place for survivors of sex trafficking to rebuild their own lives.

Volunteers from local self-help group POC Enterprises and other volunteers were at the property Sunday helping rebuild the collapsed brick wall that surrounds the historic Hansen mansion.

POC Enterprises founder Anne Marie Mihalknin is a mentor to survivors of human sex trafficking and organized the volunteers Sunday.

"We're going through rubble where a wall had fallen down and sorting out the pieces of brick that can be useable again," she sai.

The proposed use of the home on Seventh and A streets has been met with some controversy. Some local residents have voiced their opposition regarding the future tenants for the mansion and expressed fears that crime could follow those living in the transitional home.

“They put labels on the girls, like the girls are bad...Nobody chooses to be trafficked," Mihalkanin said. “Everybody has a right to feel safe. Everybody has a right to feel loved and to have a new chance in life."

The controversy has not stopped these volunteers from doing the the hard work of taking each brick, cleaning old mortar off so the wall can be rebuilt using as much of the original material as they can for the historic Coronado home.

FOX 5's Chrissy Russo joined the volunteers Sunday to rebuild the wall. Watch her take on the experience.