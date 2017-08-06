× Driver found dead in wrecked car in San Pasqual Valley

SAN PASQUAL, Calif. – A driver was found dead in his car after it apparently left a roadway and ended up down an embankment in San Pasqual Valley Sunday.

Officers were dispatched at 12:38 p.m. to the 18000 block of San Pasqual Valley Road, just east of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. There, they found a dead man, alone in what appeared to be a wrecked Subaru, according to Officer Dino Delimitros.

About 10 units from the San Diego Fire Rescue Department were also dispatched to the scene as a vehicle rescue call, but were cancelled once the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Delimitros.

The area is between Escondido and Ramona, within the San Diego City limits.

There was no indication why the car left the roadway and the victim’s name was not released.