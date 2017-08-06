Driver dies after rollover crash in Jamul

JAMUL, Calif. – One person was fatally injured in a rollover crash in Jamul Sunday evening, according to California Highway Patrol.

The single-car crash happened just outside 15585 Skyline Truck Trail at 6:20 p.m. There was one person in the vehicle, who was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital where the driver was pronounced dead.

There’s no word on any other injuries.

The identity of the victim was withheld pending family notification.

A county investigator was contacted around 8:30 p.m. to investigate the crash.

Elmer Teodoro of Jamul posted on Facebook about witnessing the crash and trying to help the driver.