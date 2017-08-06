Chris Pratt, Anna Faris announce separation after 8 years of marriage

LOS ANGELES — Celebrity couple Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their separation after eight years of marriage.

Pratt made the announcement Sunday night on Facebook.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Pratt and Faris got hitched in July 2009. They have one child together, Jack.

Pratt starred in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and will appear in Jurassic World and The Avengers sequels.

Faris stars on the CBS sitcom Mom, hosts the podcasts Anna Faris Is Unqualified and was a voice actor in the animated film The Emoji Movie.

The couple appeared together while Pratt promoted Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in April.