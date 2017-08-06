Avid fisherman injured in bizarre boating incident may lose his arm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ron Schoors[/caption]

“Our friend, who was in the boat with the girls, saw the girls start pointing and screaming, 'Hey turn around turn around!'" Gerrie said. "As fast as he could, he pushed the other boat out of the way so that it wouldn’t run over him again. Harbor police said if he hadn’t done that he would have died."

Ron was pulled out of the water by the U.S. Coast Guard and rushed to the hospital. It took Harbor Police 20 minutes to stop the runaway boat.

Ron is at UCSD Medical Center and has undergone at least 20 hours of surgery. Gerrie is thankful her husband is alive, but fears doctors may have to amputate his arm.

“He’s an avid fisherman. How’s he going to fish?" she said.

Gerrie told FOX 5 she knows Ron, who already suffers from a heart condition, will pull through and fight to figure things.

There have been a lot of ups and downs for Gerrie as she waits in the hospital for her husband to wake up. She has been holding tight to a rosary he made, and every chance she gets she talks to him.

“I just keep telling him 'you need to fight your fears. You can’t let this get you. You need to fight because we’re all fighting for you and everybody loves you,'” Gerrie said.

He is a man she continues to learn from even through this experience.

“Never take anything for granted especially the people you love. Tell them that you love them even when they’re annoying you," Gerrie said with tears in her eyes. "At end of the day your life can change in just a matter of seconds."

Friends of the Schoors have set up a donation page to help the couple out.

They have also started a meal train sign up sheet.