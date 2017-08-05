Man rescued from San Diego Bay as dinghy spins out of control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man suffered a severe arm injury Saturday when he was ejected from a dinghy in San Diego Bay.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a nearby boater called the U.S. Coast Guard to report an out-of-control, unmanned boat operating in the bay.

When a crew arrived, they rescued the man from the water and transported him to be treated for his injuries.

Another nearby boater tried to stop the dinghy but failed. San Diego Harbor Police then arrived and took control of the boat.

Harbor Police were investigating the cause of the incident.