LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio -- Retired San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson and ex-Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis, who played at Lincoln High School, were among seven new members inducted Saturday into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2017.

During the enshrinement ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, Morten Andersen, Kenny Easley, Jerry Jones, Jason Taylor and Kurt Warner were also inducted.

After Tomlinson unveiled his bust that will forever sit in the Hall of Fame, he thanked all of his teammates and coaches and also thanked the fans for helping him in his 11-year Hall of Fame career in the NFL.

"Your cheers inspired me to always dig deeper and run harder. At the same time, you inspired me, I hope I inspired you with the passion I played with," he said.

Tomlinson also received two standing ovations when he called on the country to unite together, saying he has more work to do.

"I advocate we become Team America," Tomlinson said. "In sports, we're evaluated on our desire, ability and given the chance to compete. America is the land of opportunity. Let's not slam the door on those who may look or sound different from us. Rather, let's open it wide for those who believe in themselves, that anything is possible, and are willing to compete and take whatever risks necessary to work hard to succeed."

