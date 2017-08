Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A tourist was rescued from Sunset Cliffs Thursday night after falling about 20 feet.

The Houston man said he was taking pictures and video around 8:30 p.m. when he got too close to the edge and fell.

Crews hoisted the man to safety. He had only minor cuts and scrapes.

Fire officials said the cliffs are a popular spot to take photos, but they are also dangerous – especially at night. They encourage visitors to pay attention to warning signs and guardrails.