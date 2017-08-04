Pedestrian injured in possible hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — A 55-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was apparently hit by a vehicle while crossing a street, though police are still trying to determine exactly how he got hurt, a watch commander said Friday.

Officers went about 8:35 Thursday night to the 1200 block of University Avenue where they found the victim suffering from an open fracture to both bones below the knee on his right leg, San Diego police officer Robert Heims said.

Police believe the man was crossing the westbound lanes of University Avenue when he was struck by a car in the No. 2 lane, Heims said. The victim’s injury was severe enough for officers to believe he was hit by a vehicle, but there were no witnesses to the apparent crash and the victim “is not saying anything,” the officer said.

“So we can’t determine exactly what happened,” Heims said. “We’re thinking it was a car, but did it hit him? Or was he lying in the street and it ran him over? We don’t know.”

The officer said the crash could be a hit-and-run but said police don’t know enough yet to categorize it as such. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his broken leg and the SDPD traffic division was investigating the incident.