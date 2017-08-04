Mammoth Mountain ski runs open for one last weekend

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — The final weekend of the second-longest ski season in Mammoth Mountain history is here.

The mountain will close ski runs Sunday, after 270 days in operation. The resort plans to give away coffee, doughnuts and other items at the bottom of Face Lift Express.

The few remaining runs that are open still have good conditions – summer corn snow – between 8 and 10 a.m., locals say. Only Climax, Saddle Bowl, Cornice and Gremlins Gulch remain open, according to Mammoth Mountain Snowman, a site and Facebook group that reports on mountain conditions.

The resort is open for skiing and snowboarding from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Highs are in the mid-60s this weekend.

Mammoth Mountain, in Mammoth Lakes about five hours north of Los Angeles, received 618 inches of snow at its main lodge this season and more than 800 inches at the summit. The season is second only to 1994-95, when the mountain was open from Oct. 8 to Aug. 13, the resort said last month.

The 2017-18 season will begin in less than 100 days, on Nov. 9, the same day the mountain opened in 2016.

The mountain bike park is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will continue operating after ski runs close.