Distracted driver slams truck into Sprinter train

VISTA, Calif. — A Sprinter train collided with a truck in Vista but no one was injured, authorities said Friday.

The crash was reported at 5:56 p.m. Thursday in the area of North Avenue near Melrose Drive, according to Deputy D. Morabe the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said a distracted driver traveling in a Chevrolet Silverado going west on North Avenue toward North Melrose Drive went through the lowered signal arm and the truck was struck by a train.

The train, which sustained considerable damage, was going 42 miles per hour but no one was injured, authorities said.

There were no immediate reports of arrests or citations.