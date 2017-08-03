Tesloop offers city to city ride-sharing service in a Tesla

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A new shuttle company is cutting the cost, emissions and total transport times of short inter-city trips with their fleet of Tesla cars.

Haydn Sonnad, an 18-year-old from California, founded Tesloop two years ago and it’s already changing how we use short inter-city transportation.

Tesloop may have discovered an inexpensive way to go from city to city in an emissions-free and relatively inexpensive way.

Haydn leased his first Tesla and started paying for it by providing emission-free rides between LA and Las Vegas. About 300,000 miles later, that same Tesla is still in use by Tesloop. Over two years it has only cost them $7,000 in fuel and maintenance, whereas a luxury gas car would have cost them $85,000 for the same miles.

Tesloop has seen 800% growth in two years and the new company is expecting over 12,000% growth in the next 18 months.

Currently, there are only two or three routes you can take, but in the next 18 months they hope to have approximately 1000 cars.