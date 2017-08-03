Police search for 89-year-old man with dementia

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 89-year-old man with early onset dementia.

Charles Jacobson was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. at his home in the 5800 block of Overlake Avenue in the Del Cerro area of San Diego.

He is described as white, 5-foot-9-inches, weighing 160 pounds, brown eyes, gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dress suit and tie.

Jacobson, who uses a cane to get around, does not have a history of walking away from his home and does not have access to a car.

Anyone who sees Jacobson should call San Diego police.