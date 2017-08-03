Pedestrian hit by vehicle critically injured

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was critically injured Thursday morning when he was hit by a vehicle in the College area, police said.

“He suffered a fractured skull and was bleeding badly and unresponsive when officers arrived,” San Diego police officer Tony Martinez said. “He was transported to a hospital, but it’s not looking good for him.”

The collision occurred about 5:30 a.m. at College Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard, but other details of the crash, including identifying details about the victim, were not immediately available, Martinez said. Officers were still on scene about an hour after the collision to conduct an investigation.