Flash flood, thunderstorm warnings issued for eastern San Diego County

SAN DIEGO - The flash flood and thunderstorm warnings remain in effect until later Thursday afternoon for eastern San Diego County.

At 1:19 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area until 4:15 p.m. Flash flooding will likely begin shortly. Some locations with possible flooding include state Route 78 between Banner and S2, Interstate 8 between Pine Valley and Boulevard.

Flooding warnings were possible due to earlier heavy rains in the northeastern San Diego County until 3 p.m., according to NWS.

Some of those locations that will may experience flooding include Warner Springs, Hwy S22 between Ranchita and Borrego Springs, Ranchita, Borrego Palm Canyon, Hwy S2 between Hwy 79 and Hwy 78, Hwy 79 between Santa Ysabel and Warner Springs, Los Coyotes Indian Reservation and Santa Ysabel Indian Reservation.

