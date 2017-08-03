Driver stranded as monsoonal weather sends river sludge onto roads

LOS ANGELES – Vehicles and some people were stranded in a flash flood created by rare seasonal monsoonal weather in Acton, Calif. Thursday.

Around 5 p.m., streets became inundated with sludge, trapping numerous drivers near the area of Syracuse Avenue and Crown Valley Road. SkyFOX flew over the area at 5:20 p.m. and captured the moment when a driver of a black pickup truck was being rescued by a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter.

Watch Live: Flash flood washes out road near Antelope Valley in northern Los Angeles County https://t.co/7Bxc1it0Ma pic.twitter.com/VJf68GpF0K — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) August 4, 2017

The flooding appeared to be affecting several square miles of the town.

Prior to the flash flood, frequent lightning strikes were visible around 4:30 p.m. as a strong thunderstorm moved into the area, the National Weather Service.

Temperatures dropped from 93 degrees to 69 degrees within a short period of time and winds reached speeds exceeding 55 miles an hour, the agency said. Officials also confirmed reports of half-inch hail.

Acton is an unincorporated place in Los Angeles County near the Antelope Valley.