Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo says remaining orders won’t be filled

SAN DIEGO – Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo announced Thursday that it won’t be fulfilling the orders of customers whose dresses have not yet been delivered.

A statement posted on the company’s website read in part:

“The Chapter 7 Trustee greatly regrets the upset that Alfred Angelo’s July 14th bankruptcy filing has caused its customers. While we have been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country, even after the bankruptcy filing date, it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible.

Thus, to the extent any order has not been fully delivered to a customer, it shall have to remain unfilled.”

The statement went on to say customers who believe they are owed any money should complete a proof of claim here.

The Florida-based company abruptly closed its stores last month amid plans to file for bankruptcy protection.

The company has over 60 dress stores across the nation, including in Kearny Mesa and Oceanside, and its gowns and dresses are sold at more than 1,400 wholesale stores worldwide.