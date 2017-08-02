× Woman who disappeared on way to church turns up in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO — A woman who went missing last weekend during what was supposed to be a quick trip to pick up her children from a Mission Valley church was located Wednesday, apparently unharmed, in Baja California.

Chappell, 40, was last seen by family members about 11:30 a.m. Sunday as she was leaving Octapharma Plasma Center in the Sports Arena area en route to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Camino del Rio South, a roughly eight-mile trip, according to San Diego police.

Chappell’s husband, Jonathan, told reporters earlier that he feared his wife fell victim to some sort of crime.

“It doesn’t make any sense unless she’s being forced or coerced,” he told reporters. “This is not natural.”

Early Wednesday afternoon, a person who had seen the woman’s photograph on a missing-person flier reported spotting her sitting alone on a roadside in downtown Tijuana, SDPD Detective Shelly Luna said. Mexican authorities planned to make sure Chappell was in sound condition before dropping her off at the international border.

It was unclear why she went to Mexico, police said.