Woman vanishes on way to church, husband says

SAN DIEGO — Police sought the public’s help Wednesday in the search for a woman who went missing during what was to have been a quick trip to pick up her children from church.

Crystal Chappell, 40, was last seen by her husband and 19-year-old son about 11:30 Sunday morning leaving the Octapharma Plasma Center in the Sports Arena area, San Diego police detective Shelly Luna said. She was headed to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on Camino Del Rio South, a trip of about eight miles on Interstate 8.

But Chappell never showed up at the Mormon meeting house. Her husband, Jonathan, thinks foul play may be involved.

SDPD is asking for your help finding missing person Crystal Chappell-40 years old. If seen, please call 911. If you have info 619-531-2277 pic.twitter.com/rGf5mM81qk — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) August 1, 2017

Chappell was driving a silver 2001 Mercury Cougar two-door coupe, California license plate DP122PW, Luna said.

The missing woman is 5 feet 1 inch, about 330 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, Luna said. She has a rose tattoo on the left side of her upper chest and is missing a tooth on the right side of her mouth. She was last seen wearing a pink and black striped shirt with pink and blue leggings.

Chappell suffers from health conditions that require her to take medications, but she did not have her medications with her when she went missing, Luna said. Anyone with information about Chappell’s whereabouts was asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000 or Luna, from the missing person’s unit, at 619-531-2277.