Krispy Kreme Reese's Peanut Butter doughnut is officially a thing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Peanut butter lovers rejoice!

Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Hershey’s to offer a Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnut, according to WGHP.

According to Krispy Kreme, “The Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut is filled with a Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a Reese’s Peanut Butter Chip and chopped peanut blend, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.”

One doughnut will set you back 400 calories and 24g of fat.

The doughnut, which launched in Australia last year, is set to hit participating Krispy Kreme locations across the United States on Friday, Food & Wine reports.

The doughnuts will only be sold for a limited time. Find the nearest Krispy Kreme location here.