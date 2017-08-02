Strong thunderstorm moves through Alpine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Weather radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Alpine around noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A significant weather advisory for Central San Diego County was issued until 12:45 p.m.

Winds of 50 mph are possible with the storm that appears to be stationary in the following areas: Alpine, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Descanso, Captain Grande Indian Reservation, Viejas Indian Reservation, Japatul Valley, Boulder

Creek, Guatay, Barona Indian Reservation, Flinn Springs And Jamul, NWS reported.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor the FOX 5 San Diego weather app for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.