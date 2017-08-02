Police warn of kidnapping scam that targets businesses

SAN DIEGO – Police issued a warning Wednesday about a recent ‘virtual extortion kidnapping’ scam targeting local businesses.

Over the last week, nearly a dozen businesses received calls claiming someone they know had been kidnapped or threatened, according to San Diego police.

In many of the calls, a Spanish-speaking person claimed they are a member of an organized crime group and warned that armed men would come to the business if money was not paid in exchange for the ‘kidnapped person.’

The scammer usually has personal information taken from social media about the person they claim to have kidnapped, lending to their credibility.

Police say the calls are a hoax and nobody was actually kidnapped in any of the cases.

Anybody who receives this type of call is asked to call police.