Masked man armed with screwdriver holds up convenience store

SAN DIEGO — A masked man wielding a screwdriver held up a convenience store in the Nestor neighborhood, police said Wednesday.

The robbery occurred about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Circle A convenience store at the corner of Hollister Street and Grove Avenue, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

The robber demanded cash from the clerk while wielding a screwdriver, then fled on foot after the victim handed over an undisclosed amount of money, Buttle said. Nobody was injured in the robbery, and a detailed description of the masked man was not immediately available.