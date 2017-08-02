SAN DIEGO -- San Diego's beer scene is constantly growing. Heather Lake was at Nopalito Farms in Valley Center on Wednesday to talk to the farmers who are growing hops to make some of your favorite beers.
Farmers provide locally-grown hops to breweries
-
Machete-wielding man fights off K-9 in confrontation with deputies
-
New entertainment sports center opens in Barrio Logan
-
Navy Medical Center celebrates 100 years in San Diego
-
Where to see the 2017 total solar eclipse
-
Summer at the Living Coast Discovery Center
-
-
4th annual Shuck-A-Thon in Little Italy
-
Instagram video leads to criminal investigation into Gate Fire
-
FOX 5 guide to Independence Day celebrations
-
San Diego 8th-grader eliminated from National Spelling Bee
-
Remains of missing San Gabriel Valley boy found in Santa Barbara County
-
-
Gunman kills 3, then self at San Francisco UPS facility, police say
-
City Council votes to push ‘SoccerCity’ to November 2018 election
-
Faulconer lobbies City Council to support funding special election