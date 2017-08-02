× Detroit

Here’s my problem with this movie. It covers police brutality and racism during riots in 1968 Detroit, in particular documenting the incident at the Algiers hotel where several people were brutalized and some killed by police. The film shows a police officer planting evidence, leaving a knife next to an African-American he just shot to death. We watch as he continually, sadistically beats and berates people. Earlier in the movie he shoots a black man that’s running away after looting a store. His superior mentions that he is going to charge him with murder for that. Yet when I looked up this case, there’s nothing about that. Why? Well, because that Kraus character, who is so vile and evil, is actually a fictional character. So, the filmmaker (Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker) who is trying to tell this rather compelling story, still makes up a story about a cop planting evidence, and killing people; yet that cop is fake. This all answers the question my wife had, when she leaned in and asked during the movie, “Why if his superiors just said they’re going to charge him with murder, did he get his gun back and get to go back out on the force?”

Well, because none of that happened, dear.

I don’t mind the filmmaker taking certain liberties with this story. Seeing the terrific soul group The Dramatics, waiting for their big break in a theatre with record label people in the audience and Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, probably never happened like that. Yet it worked well on screen that way, showing the cops shutting the show down because of the riots outside.

I think the event that set this all in motion was misleading as well. The police break down an illegal drinking establishment. The crowd, feeling like the police are needlessly harassing local residents, riots. The real story involved the son of the owner of this club, jumping on a cop car, throwing a rock at an officer, and bottles being thrown by the crowd. Certainly it’s hard to muster up sympathy for people that are attacking the police first, and then looting local stores that had nothing to do with any harassment they’ve experienced from the police. It’s the same reason many lacked sympathy when all these riots were going down after the Mike Brown shooting. Looting and burning down your own neighborhood because you perceive police injustice is rather misguided.

Anyway, a member of The Dramatics and his friend/manager (Jacob Latimore of The Maze Runner), can’t get home because of the curfew. They end up at a cheap motel called the Algiers. My wife again brought up a good point. Why is everyone partying, swimming at the pool, and having a great time…when riots are going on all around them? Well, because again, the filmmaker wants to show us these folks are just trying to relax and have fun, not bothering anybody. Maybe smoking a joint and drinking beers, but just listening to John Coltrane and chillin’. They aren’t the criminals, so why are they going to be harassed by the man? Well, because one of them (who thought it was humorous earlier to point a gun at his friend and scare him), shoots a starter pistol out the window at the police and National Guard that are trying to keep peace in the neighborhood. Because of that, police storm the hotel, and start shooting and beating people up. It’s certainly not the way they should handle things, but just as the incident with the rock being thrown at the cop — it makes it a lot harder for the viewer to have sympathy. Even harder when everyone in the hotel is lined up and being brutalized by the cops who want information on the shooter, and they stay mum. Not one of those folks could mention it was merely a starter pistol and point out the person that was using it (since that person is on floor bleeding out anyway; you’d hardly be considered a snitch).

Patrolman Phillip Krauss (Will Poulter of The Revenant) is the [fictional] racist cop we all hate (mostly due to his devilish looking eyebrows). His idea of playing good cop/bad cop is to line up the witnesses, punch them or pistol whip them, take one into a room, and fire a shot into the wall. This leads the others to think he just killed the person that wouldn’t talk. You can imagine how well that system went over.

John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Circle) does his best Denzel Washington impression, often squinting his face and trying to calm everyone down, as real-life security guard Melvin Dismukes. He is protecting a grocery store nearby, and in an attempt to make nice with the police, he brings them coffee. My wife, asking her third great question of the evening, wondered why he even went over to the Algiers and got involved in that mess. Well, that’s because in the real story, he was a security guard at the Algiers, not a nearby grocery store. Which makes you again wonder why the director changed his story.

Anthony Mackie plays a Vietnam Vet from the Air Force, who is being beaten by the cops, and questioned as to why two white girls (Hannah Murray and Kaitlyn Dever) were in his room. The cops keep asking if he is their pimp. That all sounds racist and horrible, doesn’t it? Yet here’s the confusing part. When the member of the Dramatics approaches those women earlier, they tell him they’re prostitutes. We assume they’re joking, but when I did research on the Algiers and this whole incident, I found out that the hotel was used often for prostitution. So the cops weren’t just being racist or sexist in saying that. My wife, in yet another terrific observation, asked why if they weren’t prostitutes, they’d even be out partying in a hotel in an area where dangerous riots had been going on for days.

Director Kathryn Bigelow, and her writer from The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty (Mark Boal), made this a shallow film that lacked nuance. The characters are all one-dimensional. It’s hard to believe the interrogations went down the way they were shown. They also went on too long, and for a movie that’s 2 ½ hours long, that’s a problem. Even the title of this movie is lame. Detroit? Why not something with Algiers Motel in it? I understand that, since this wasn’t based on the book The Algiers Motel Incident, they probably wanted to stay away from any title that was remotely similar.

A more interesting story could’ve been made if the rather flat performance by Boyega, showed some of why he seemed to be complicit in all this. Mackie, who is always a strong presence on screen, needed a bit more to do.

The movie gets credit for cinematographer Barry Ackroyd, giving it a documentary feel, and for once, a shaky, jittery camera adds to the chaos of the story instead of distracting from it.

I also felt that the city of Detroit should’ve come to life as a character. I think of how Los Angeles looked in Nightcrawler a few years ago, or how New York or New Orleans is often show on screen.

Since the fictional aspects bothered me so much, I was complaining to my wife about how many stars I should give it. She said (and critic Roger Ebert once said something similar), “If the entire movie would’ve just been a fictional story, how would you rate it based on how much you enjoyed it?”

With that in mind, I’d give it 2 stars out of 5.