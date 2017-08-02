Councilwoman proposes plan to stop Trump’s border wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A proposed resolution in opposition to the proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border will be considered Wednesday by the San Diego City Council's Budget Committee.

The resolution proposed by Councilwoman Georgette Gomez says the border area is "among the most unique, diverse and beautiful regions in the world."

It describes President Donald Trump's plans to erect a wall along the southern border of the United States as "offensive and damaging symbols of fear and division that will increase tensions with Mexico." The document also says the wall would damage the economy and disrupt joint tourism promotions between San Diego and Tijuana.

Gomez's proposal calls for opposition to Trump's executive order on the border wall and for the council to express its intent to identify companies involved with designing, building,or financing the structure, and its intent to cut ties with these companies.

"The border wall is a huge mistake for our region economically and environmentally," said Gomez, whose district runs from the College Area through part of City Heights to Southcrest.

"Our tax dollars should be spent uplifting the quality of life for all San Diegans, and tackling our issues on road infrastructure, housing and homelessness," she said. "Building a wall will do nothing for our families and communities but place an ugly divide between two of the largest cities in Mexico and the United States."

Trump issued his executive order in January. Prototypes were originally scheduled to be unveiled in San Diego last month, but that's been postponed until at least the end of the year.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday a federal waiver that will allow the wall project to bypass environmental, natural resource and land management laws in order to speed up the work.