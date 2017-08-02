2 killed, 6 hurt when big rig careens out of control on freeway

SAN DIEGO — Two people died and six were injured Wednesday afternoon when a big rig went out of control and collided with two vehicles on a busy La Mesa freeway.

The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. on northbound state Route125 at Interstate 8.

Investigators said the big rig was heading southbound on Route 125 just south of I-8 when for unknown reasons it veered to the left and smashed through a guard rail. It continued across three lanes of northbound Route 125 and crashed through another guard rail. It crossed three lanes of the connector ramp from Route 125 to eastbound I-8 and came to rest partially blocking the ramp.

The big rig hit a dark Kia SUV and smashed into a green sedan. The two women in the sedan were killed. One died at the crash scene and the other died at a hospital. There were two adults and two children in the Kia. All were taken to local hospital, but the extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

A woman was driving the big rig and a man was sleeping in the cab. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment of moderate injuries.

One lane of the connector from northbound Route 125 to I-8 east was expected to be closed for several hours. Investigators were trying to determine why the driver of the big rig lost control of the truck.

This is a developing story.