81-year-old pharmacist made woman remove clothing before filling prescription, police say

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – A licensed pharmacist in Niagara Falls is facing charges after police say he compelled a woman to remove her clothes before he would fill her prescription, according to WKBW.

Niagara Falls police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents arrested 81-year-old Robert Kenzia for coercion Tuesday morning.

Police say Kenzia, a licensed pharmacist at McLeod’s Pharmacy on Buffalo Avenue, threatened to tell other pharmacies not to fill her prescriptions if she did not comply with his demands.

The DEA is now conducting a full audit of the pharmacy to see if other illegal activity has occurred at the location.

Longtime friends of Kenzia are in disbelief.

“When I saw it, I laughed. It’s not him,” said Diane Curtis, a friend of Kenzia. “I’m shocked. Truly shocked.”

Niagara Falls police say it is suspected that there may be other victims who have yet to come forward.