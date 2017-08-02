Flash flood, thunderstorm warnings issued for north central San Diego County

TEMECULA, Calif. – The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a flash flood warning and thunderstorm warning for north central San Diego County Tuesday afternoon.

The flash flood warning was in effect until 4 p.m., while the thunderstorm warning was set to expire at 2:15 p.m., the NWS reported.

Some locations that will likely experience flooding include Temecula, Hemet, Valley Center, Murrieta, Hwy 79 between Oak Grove and Aguanga, Hwy 79 between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy 79 between Santa Ysabel and Warner Springs, Lake Henshaw, Palomar Mountain State Park, S7 – East Grade Rd, Aguanga and Palomar Mountain.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to impact Palomar Mountain, Oak Grove, Pauma Valley, La Jolla Indian Reservation and Pauma Indian Reservation. Winds could reach 60 mph and produce quarter-size hail, NWS reported.

People in those areas should be prepared to move to higher ground and never cross flooded roadways.