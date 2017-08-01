Which Wich employee injured in armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONADO, Calif. -- A woman working at a Coronado sandwich shop was hit in the head by an armed robber Monday night.

The employee told police she was attacked when two armed men came into Which Wich on Orange Avenue around 9:30 p.m. and demanded money.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Her injuries didn’t appear to be serious, according to witnesses.

The thieves, who had their faces covered, took cash from the register and ran away.

Police continue to investigate the robbery.