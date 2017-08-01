Unusual summer storm brings rain, lightning

SAN DIEGO — Isolated thunderstorms moved through San Diego Tuesday morning, bringing rain and lightning strikes.

Showers are possible across San Diego County through the day and could impact the morning and evening commutes as monsoonal moisture pushes over the mountains and toward the coast.

Temperatures will also be on the rise along the coast and in the inland valleys, but a slight cooling trend is forecast in the mountains and deserts.

High temperatures Tuesday will be 77 to 82 degrees at the beaches, low 80s inland and 103 to 108 in the deserts.