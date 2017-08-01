Thunderstorms, high winds topple trees in Alpine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE, Calif. -- Thunderstorms soaked the eastern regions of San Diego County Tuesday afternoon, bringing more than an inch of rain to some areas.

In Alpine, winds reached up to 50 to 60 mph and residents reported heavy hail. Several trees fell near Pitts Valley Road, including a giant oak tree that had split in half.

Some residents told FOX 5 the weather was unlike anything they had ever seen.

"Wind was blowing, like spinning and I've never seen it do that before," Cynthia Weintraub said. "The rain was the biggest drops I've ever seen, huge drops...And everything, patio furniture was flying past the windows. I got really scared. Everybody got scared. Our roof started leaking, which it's never done. There was so much rain."

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the vicinity around Alpine until 4:30 p.m.

The first heavy rains hit the area around 1:30 p.m. There was a small break before a second round soaked the region around 2:30 p.m.

Due to the weather, the Alpine Sheriff's Office postponed its National Night Out scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

Due to bad weather, @SDSOAlpine #NationalNightOut2017 event has been postponed. We will announce a new date soon. Thanks for understanding pic.twitter.com/U9FYD7hOiR — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) August 1, 2017

Flash flood warning issued for central San Diego County. Details via link in bio. A post shared by FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) on Aug 1, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

