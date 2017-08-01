× SeaWorld tries to nurse rescued whale calf back to health

SAN DIEGO – SeaWorld marine mammal experts are caring for an ailing pygmy sperm whale calf that stranded itself on the beach at La Jolla Shores, but it is too early to tell if the little whale will survive.

The weeks-old female calf was found by beachgoers Friday afternoon. SeaWorld specialists transported the weak calf to a rehabilitation tank at the marine park. Veterinarians and animal care specialists have been working with the calf 24 hours a day since then, feeding her formula and working with her until she could swim on her own.

The rehabilitation is in a critical period, and it is still too early to say if the little whale will recover, according to SeaWorld. The calf remains in critical and guarded condition, veterinarians said.