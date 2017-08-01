Rancho Bernardo football team to host public event to help veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the past six years, the Rancho Bernardo High School football program has paired up with Team Red White and Blue to hold an annual event on campus to connect veterans with the local community. This year, it's the Ruck for Veterans, a 6 mile hike along the 56 Freeway ending with food and music in the Westview High School parking lot.

The event is free to the public on August 19th, and community members are encouraged to bring items to fill hygiene kits for the Veterans Village of San Diego. The Broncos also encouraged other High School programs to get involved, and this year Torrey Pines, Westview, and Mt. Carmel all signed up to join in on the worthy cause.