New pedestrian crossing into Mexico opens in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – A new pedestrian crossing that opened Monday provides a second option for travelers headed from San Ysidro into Mexico.

The new southbound crossing at the Pedestrian West facility will be open daily from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. PedWest is located at 495 Virginia Avenue, next to Outlets at the Border.

“I think it’s a great benefit,” said John Stricklen, who crosses the border once a week. “It’ll free up traffic going both ways. It’s easier access here, less of a walk and everything, to get across the border.”

“I personally thought it was a good idea because it’s close to the outlets, it’s more convenient ’cause the bus stops are here,” Guillermo Barreras said.

Unlike the bridge located at the original San Ysidro Port of Entry to the east, the PedWest crossing features a hallway.

“We see people walking across the bridge so if they can take some time off of everyone’s commute, I think having both is a good option,” Andrea Zeidell said. “The more options, the better.”

In July of 2016, a crossing opened at PedWest to pedestrians traveling northbound. PedWest is connected to a transportation hub on the U.S. side of the border and features a SENTRI enrollment office and I-94 processing.

The other pedestrian crossing at San Ysidro, Pedestrian East, will continue to be open 24 hours a day.

Up to 25,000 folks a day walk across the San Ysidro Border Xing, they now have brand new gateway into Mex. Worth the wait? Fox5 at 10 p.m.. pic.twitter.com/GYdX2U3fnW — Salvador (@SalvadorSDnews) August 2, 2017